The ICSA has welcomed news of the deferral of Residential Zoned Land Tax on active farmland, but say but they will continue to push for it to be abolished.

The RZLT was set to take effect in February 2025, with a 3% tax applied to the land's market value.

ICSA President Sean McNamara say it was always deeply unfair to expect farmers to pay a 3% tax on land they are actively farming.

Mr McNamara said that ICSA will continue to work to ensure that active farmland is not, and never will be, included in the RZLT.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....