Mayo writer Ray Lawlor, from Castlebar, is a finalist in the 17th Writers Guild of Ireland (WGI) Zebbie Awards for his RTÉ television series Obituary.

The awards ceremony will take place on Tuesday, 3rd September at The Sugar Club in Dublin.

Ray, an award-winning writer for film and television, is a finalist in the Best TV Drama Script category for the opening episode of the first series of Obituary.

The Zebbie Awards celebrate the best of Irish writing in Theatre, Television Drama, Continuing Drama, Short Film, Feature Film, Radio and Animation. Only WGI members can read the nominated scripts and vote in the awards.

They are named in honour of O.Z. ‘Zebby’ Whitehead, a Broadway and Hollywood actor who was a great supporter of theatre and writing in Ireland after he moved to Dublin in 1963.

This year’s awards take place as the Writers’ Guild of Ireland celebrates its Emerald Anniversary, marking 55 years since it was first established as the Society of Playwrights in Ireland.

As part of its Emerald celebrations, the WGI will be hosting the World Conference of Screenwriters 2024 in Galway this October, where over two hundred screenwriters from all across the world will gather to discuss their craft and their industry.