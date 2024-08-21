

The average cost of going to college is now over 15-and-a-half euro a year.

Dublin is the most expensive place to go to third level, while Letterkenny in Donegal is the cheapest.

The average cost of going to college per year is 536 euro more than last year because of inflation.

It's now 15,632 euro, according to Switcher.ie's Student Cost of Living Guide.

Unsurprisingly, Dublin tops the table, followed by Maynooth in Kildare and then Cork.

Letterkenny in Donegal is the cheapest student town, followed by Sligo and then Waterford.

A recent study by the Youth Council of Ireland shows one in five students skip meals to save money, with the cost of living one of the most pressing concerns among two thirds of 18 to 29 year olds.