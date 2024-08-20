Clifden's volunteer lifeboat crew were called out to assist two sailors who had run into difficulty in Ballinakill Bay, near Letterfrack.

The crew launched the all weather lifeboat, around 10.30 yesterday morning and made their way to the scene.

Once the vessel was located and the sailors were confirmed to be safe and well, the decision was made to establish a tow line and bring the vessel and her crew into safer waters.

The yacht and her two sailors were successfully towed by Clifden RNLI and brought to a safe mooring at Cleggan harbour.