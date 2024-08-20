Passenger numbers at Irish regional airports should be increased, according to the Mayor of Limerick.



John Moran has joined calls for more focus and investment in smaller airports, amid campaigns to scrap the passenger cap at Dublin Airport.



Ryanair has once again urged for the 32 million passenger cap in the country's largest airport to be scrapped, while Wizz Air says it's discouraging for new airlines.



Limerick Mayor John Moran says Ryanair should focus instead on adding new routes to smaller destinations in Ireland.