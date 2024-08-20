This morning, news broke that Castlebar will miss out on a multi million euro major urban renewal investment.

The Connaught Telegraph reported that local business consortium ‘The Mall Syndicate’ is withdrawing its development plans because it believes it was being obstructed by the planning system.

The plans included the construction of a 98 bedroom nursing home, 49 sheltered apartments, and retail and office spaces.

The site for the proposed plans is located adjacent to Castle Street car park, extending to the old convent site at Rock Square.

Local Independent cllr Michael Kilcoyne has criticised the Planning Department of Mayo County Council for failing on this project.

He said that those in the Planning Department and the Executive of MCC appear to be of the view that their job is to ‘stifle’ planning rather than help people who want to make developments.

Cllr Kilcoyne has been explaining the current situation to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: