A 16-year-old boy charged in relation to the stabbing of a Defence Forces chaplain in Galway last week has been remanded in custody until next month.

The boy, who cannot be identified because he is a minor, appeared via video link at Galway District Court this morning.

As reported by RTE, the boy did not speak during the five-minute court hearing other than to confirm his identity.

Judge Gerard Furlong told the boy that any bail application at this point was a matter for the High Court.

He will now appear by video link before Galway District Court on Monday 2 September for DPP directions.