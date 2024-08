Two Mayo groups have secured funding in the total amount of €9,930 under the Small Scale Local Festivals and Summer Schools Schemes 2024.

That's according to Deputy Michael Ring.

He says the scheme is designed to assist local cultural events which may not be eligible under funding criteria for larger scale events such as those supported by Fáilte Ireland, the Arts Council and similar bodies.

Ballina Fringe Festival will receive €5,000 while CultureKids (trading as Circus250) will receive €4,930.