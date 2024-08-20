Patients presenting at hospital emergency departments right across the region today are experiencing delays.

There are 43 patients waiting for a bed at University Hospital Galway, the most overcrowded in the country today.

36 patients are waiting on trolleys at Sligo University Hospital, the second most overcrowded today.

13 patients are waiting on a bed at Mayo University Hospital and 3 at Portiuncula hospital in Ballinasloe.

Nationaly today, 340 patients are waiting for a bed at Irish hospitals.