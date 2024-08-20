A Roscommon Deputy has called for a review of the Fire Service in County Roscommon.

Deputy Claire Kerrane says she asked the Minister responsible to instruct Roscommon County Council to undertake a review of the Fire Service in the county and he advised that it’s a matter for the council itself.

As a result, she says she made the request to the Chief Fire Officer back in May and is awaiting a response.

She has now made the request to the Chief Executive.

Deputy Kerrane says Castlerea is the second largest town in Roscommon and no longer has a fire service which, for the large area it covers, could be the difference between life and death.

She told Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan that she will persist raising the issue until she gets an answer: