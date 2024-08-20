The Connemara Pony Show has been forced to postpone certain events this week due to adverse weather conditions.

As the annual show gets underway in Clifden this week, organisers have taken the decision to postpone all ridden classes on Thursday and Friday.

Thousands of people are due at the festival this week for the 99th annual event, with record numbers for 2024.

The news has brought upset and disappointment to both visitors and the local community.

Many have taken to social media also with travel and accommodation plans hindered as well as stable bookings for ponies.

The knock on effect for the local economy will have a substantial impact as well for an area that relies on its summer tourists.

The postponed classes will now take place for the first time outside of Clifden and are to be held in Athenry in September.