Castlebar is to miss out on a planned major urban renewal investment which was expected to cost millions of euro.

A local business consortium is withdrawing its proposal for the development because it believes it was being obstructed by the planning system.

The site for this proposed development by The Mall Syndicate is located adjacent to the Castle Street car park, extending to the old convent site at Rock Square.

The plans included the construction of a 98 bedroom nursing home and 49 sheltered apartments, along with retail and offices spaces.

It is understood that The Mall Syndicate includes Intersport Elverys Chief Pat Rowland and members of the Staunton family.

A further information request was sought on the plans, issued to the organisation last September which was over a month after the plans were lodged.

The Mall Syndicate were 'taken aback' by the extent of this request, as described in today's Connaught Telegraph, and saw no other option but to walk away from the plans.

