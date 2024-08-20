A teenager who was killed after being hit by a car on the N17 in March died from severe brain injuries, an inquest heard yesterday.

Vakaris Gudaitis of Tavraun, Kilkelly, was walking along the N17 near to Barnacarroll on the night of March 30.

At approximately 9:20pm he was hit by a car, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Coroner for County Mayo, Patrick O’Connor, told the family that a Garda investigation is ongoing and the substantive inquest will be heard at a later date.

Pathologist Dr. Tamas Nemeth told the hearing that the medical cause of death was that of severe brain injuries.

Coroner O’Connor sympathized with the teenager’s family who were in attendance, his mother, sister and brother, and he praised the members of the Emergency Services who responded to the incident.