The army chaplain who was stabbed multiple times last week in Galway has been released from hospital.

The incident took place last Thursday at Renmore Barracks, during which Fr. Paul Murphy was stabbed by a 16 year old boy.

Fr. Murphy thanked the public for their prayers, and in a post on Facebook said:

“Friends, thank you for your prayers, love, and concern.

“Sorry that I can’t reply to all messages and take all the calls coming my way.

“I’m doing okay … all will be well.”

The 16 year old, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He appeared before Judge Gerard Furlong at a special sitting of Galway District Court on Saturday and was remanded in custody to Oberstown Children Detention Campus.

He will appear in court today via video link.