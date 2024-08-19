Over 700 people are currently without power in the Enniscrone area.

The EBS PowerCheck website have reported 718 customers are currently being affected.

The outage is understood to stretch beyond Easkey and intro Dromore West, and towards the Mayo/ Sligo border between Corballa and Ballina.

ESB Networks have apologized for the inconvenience that this outage has caused and say they are working to restore power.

It is expected that power will be back to customers shortly.

For more information you can visit www.powercheck.esbnetworks.ie

(pic credit to ESB Networks)