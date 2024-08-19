Over one million cattle were sold at marts around the country in the first seven months of this year.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, 1,078,955 cattle were sold by the end of July.

When compared to the same period last year, that’s an increase of 20,000 or 5%.

The total amount of cattle sent to marts amounted to 1,132,213 with 53,258 returned home.

Connacht ranked third in the provincial table in terms of the most cattle sold with 176,648 head sold from a total of 190,472.

Munster saw over 550,000 sales, with just under 249,000 sold in Leinster.

Ulster saw almost 103,000 sold in the seven month period.

