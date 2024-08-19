A section of road in County Mayo where a mother and daughter lost their life last month has been described as “not fit for modern traffic” by a Coroner today.

The comments were made by Mayo Coroner Pat O’Connor at the opening of an inquest into the death of 46 year old Aisling Moore and her eight year old daughter Abbigael Tournie Moore.

The mother and daughter were killed on July 2 when their car collided with a lorry on the N26 at Callow, between Swinford and Foxford.

Coroner O’Connor said that he knew the family members shared his concerns about the safety of the stretch of road in question, and called on Mayo County Council and the relevant organisations to listen to their concerns.

“The local authority and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) will have to do something about this stretch of road”, he added.

Aisling Moore’s father Eamon and her sister Anita attended today’s brief hearing.

Pathologist Dr. Tamas Nemeth gave evidence that the medical cause of death to Aisling Moore was extensive fatal injuries including multiple fractures and head injuries.

The medical cause of her daughter Abbigael’s death was recorded as extensive head injuries.

Coroner O’Connor informed the family that he was opening the inquest so that a State death certificate could be issued, and that it would take some time before a full inquiry is carried out.

The substantive inquest hearing was adjourned, pending the completion of what the Coroner called a “thorough” Garda investigation.