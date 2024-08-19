Water restrictions in place in Dunmore and surrounding areas in recent days have been lifted.

The restrictions were necessary to allow water levels in the Dunmore (Gortgarrow Springs) Reservoir to return to normal levels following a mechanical issue at the local water treatment plant.

Justin Doran of Uisce Éireann thanked the community for their support while crews worked to return a normal supply to all customers.

“We monitored the water levels in the reservoir on an hourly basis in order to minimise disruption to customers. I am happy to report that the restrictions have nowbeen lifted and the network is recharging.”