More than €7 million has been paid to Mayo businesses under the Increased Cost of Business (ICOB) scheme.

That's according to Minister Dara Calleary.

It comes as payments under the Government grant scheme reached more than €200 million nationwide to 81,000 small and medium sized businesses.

The grant was designed to help businesses with the increased costs associated with running a business.

Minister Calleary has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan..