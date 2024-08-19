As many secondary schools are set to return late this week and into early next week, concerns have once again been raised by teachers union over the number of vacant posts across the region.

As of this morning, there are a total of 429 vacant jobs in secondary schools nationally, while last year 82% of jobs advertised had no applications.

The ASTI is concerned that these vacancies may in turn have an impact on subject choice for students as if there is no teacher there for the position the subject can't be offered.

Ritchie Bell is spokesperson for the ASTI standing committee.

He told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan that emigration of young people is having a massive impact on filling the positions....