Galway Simon Community invites everyone to give up their bed for one night, on Friday 4th October, for those facing homelessness in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.

By raising funds and awareness, vulnerable people in our community could have a safe place to sleep at night and receive the wraparound supports they need to leave homelessness behind.

Galway Simon invites participants to grab a warm sleeping bag, fill up flasks of tea and hot chocolate and organise a Sleep Out. Be it in your back garden in Tuam, at your local pitch in Boyle or in your office car park in Castlebar, unite with hundreds of people across the West in the fight against homelessness.

If you can’t sleep out on the night you can still show support by donating to the Sleep Out for Simon at www.galwaysimon.ie/events/sleep-out/

MJ Conroy Construction group are once more the main sponsor of the Sleep Out for Simon

This year’s target is to raise €100,000 from the Sleep Out for Simon. 100% of proceeds will go directly towards Galway Simon’s Homelessness Prevention Services in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon, including their community support, youth, women and family services, ensuring the charity can safeguard these essential community services and support those in need.

To register for the Sleep Out for Simon today, visit www.galwaysimon.ie/events/sleep-out/