A Corofin man’s 15-day trek in an open-top vintage tractor along the Wild Atlantic Way has raised almost €16,000 for people in Gaza.

Teacher, Pat Murphy, took on the challenge in his 1962 David Brown tractor. The vehicle could only reach a maximum speed of 24kph.

The 2,800km drive from Malin Head in Donegal to Mizen Head in Cork captured local and national attention.

Pat had hoped to raise at least €5,000 on his GoFundMe page called ‘Malin to Mizen Charity Tractor Run for Concern’ but has so far raised just under 16,000 eueofor Concern Worldwide and its Gaza appeal.

He was accompanied on his journey by his friend Tony Harrison who drove a campervan for them to sleep in each night.

Another friend, Brendan Joyce, transported Pat’s tractor from Corofin up to Malin Head and collected it when they reached Mizen Head.

To support Pat Murphy’s tractor fundraising trek for Gaza, you cango to his GoFundMe page

https://www.gofundme.com/f/malin-to-mizen-charity-tractor-run-for-concern.