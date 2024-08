32 Roses will compete for the Rose of Tralee title over the next two nights in Kerry.

16 of them will be take to the stage tonight, with the second half featuring in tomorrow's selection night.

A NASA researcher, a Chicago attorney, and a children's radiologist are among this year's contestants.

There is no Mayo rose in this year's competition, however all other counties in Connacht will be represented.

Westport native Ashling Heneghan is set to compete in the festival representing Sydney.