A Galway busker is among those to have performed on Three's City Stage at this year's Electric Picnic.

Jamie McIntyre (Galway), Ava McKechnie (Wicklow), Brinda Irani (laois), Dave Lofts (Waterford) and Tadhg Nolan (Kildare), are five buskers who have taken part in Three’s City Stages initiative over the past 18 months.

The group of young musicians were given the opportunity by Three to take their talent from the city streets to the big stage at Ireland’s largest festival.

Galway songwriter Jamie McIntyre kicked things off with his original song, “Over Galway Town”, fast becoming a viral hit reaching over 140,000 streams in just 3 weeks.