The reason behind raising the terror threat level must be explained, according to Sinn Fein.



The Garda Commissioner has reportedly increased the level from 'moderate' to 'substantial' due to the threat posed by violent political extremists.



It's comes as Taoiseach Simon Harris says Ireland is not immune to domestic or international terrorism.



Sinn Fein's Justice Spokesperson, Pa Daly, hopes politicians won't be impacted by raising the terror threat level: