A delay to a proposed living wage looks to be on the cards.

The government is strongly considering the move, after a wave of hospitality and retail closures in recent months according to the Business Post.

The living wage is proposed to be set at 60 percent of hourly median wages - and it was first proposed by former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar while he was Enterprise Minister in 2022.

The paper understands the Low Pay Commission has forecast the living wage to be somewhere between 14 euro 25 cents and 14 euro 85 cents by 2026.