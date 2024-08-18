A teenager has been remanded in custody over the stabbing of an army chaplain in Galway.

Fr Paul Murphy suffered multiple stab wounds outside Renmore Barracks on Thursday night.

A 16 year old boy, who cannot be named because he is a minor, appeared in court in Galway yesterday, charged in relation to the stabbing of Fr Paul Murphy at 10:45 on Thursday night.

The army chaplain was stabbed a number of times outside Renmore Barracks and was hospitalised with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Defence Forces personnel fired a number of shot and a teenager was restrained and subsequently arrested by Gardai.

He was charged in relation to the incident and has been remanded in custody.

Yesterday Taoiseach Simon Harris spoke with Fr Murphy after he received surgery and described him as a " kind, decent, caring man of great faith and humanity.