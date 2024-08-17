A 16 year old boy who was arrested in connection with a stabbing of an army chaplain has been charged.

He is due to appear in court this afternoon in Galway.

The incident happened at around 10:45pm on Thursday at Renmore Barracks.

Army chaplain Fr. Paul Murphy was taken to University Hospital Galway, where he was treated for his injuries described as serious but not life-threatening.

Defence Forces members fired warning shots and restrained a teenager at the scene, who was then arrested by Gardaí.

The teenager is due in Court in Galway later today.