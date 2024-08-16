16 pubs across the county in Mayo are to be made into some 40 new homes.

That’s according to figures released by the Department of Housing this afternoon.

Figures published by the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien TD show that in 2022 and 2023, 92 notifications relating to pubs were received by local authorities with the intention of creating 295 new homes.

Local authorities have received 1,165 notifications to convert vacant commercial premises into new homes between 2018 and 2023.

These notifications have the potential to result in 2,716 new homes across the country.

Commenting on the announcement, Minister O’Brien said:

“Converting empty buildings into forever homes is a key component of Housing for All.

“These figures show that policies which have eased the planning burden for those who wish to convert unoccupied commercial premises, including pubs, into residential use are helping to increase supply, tackle vacancy and renew urban areas.

“I’ve visited counties and got to see first-hand the impact of turning what was once a vacant pub into five or six new apartments.

“It makes sense to provide the exemptions and to make it easier for people to convert commercial buildings into high-quality homes.’’

Mayo Minister of State for Planning and Local Government, Alan Dillion added:

“This is one of a suite of measures which has proved effective in encouraging property owners to convert vacant commercial buildings to residential use such as ‘above shop’ living.

"Bringing vacant and derelict properties back into reuse can be a catalyst for regeneration and revitalisation, bringing vibrancy back to communities.”

Minister Dillon has been giving more information to Midwest Radio's Rian Bailey: