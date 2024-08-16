Gardaí are investigating whether a stabbing in Galway may have been motivated by terrorism.

Army chaplain Fr. Paul Murphy, who's aged in his 50s, was hospitalised with serious injuries after suffering multiple stab wounds outside Renmore Barracks last night.

Taoiseach Simon Harris has condemned the attack, while Tánaiste and Defence Minister Michéal Martin commended Defence Forces members who reacted to the incident.

A teenager has been arrested and is being held in Garda custody.

Fr. Murphy, who is a native of Waterford, attended a ceremony in Ballyhaunis last month where a monument in memory of the late Private Billy Kedian was unveiled.

He performed a blessing on the monument after it was unveiled by Minister Jennifer Carroll McNeill.

Private Kedian was honoured with the memorial 25 years after his death while serving in the Lebanon where his bravery saved the lives of 14 young men.