Mayo is among a list of several counties that have been issued with a Status Yellow Blight Warning as of today.

The warning is expected to last until 9:00am on Tuesday morning next (August 20) according to Met Éireann.

Conditions conducive to the spread of potato blight are expected on Monday and into Tuesday for the south, west and northwest.

The majority of the country comes under the warning, including all Connacht counties.

The recent adverse weather conditions and lack of consistency in the summer weather are among the contributing factors to the heightened risk of blight cases.

Tomorrow, we'll hear from horticulturalist and Midwest Radio's Gardening Show presenter Paraic Horkan with more details on the warning.