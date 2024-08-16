Gardaí are working to establish whether a stabbing in Galway last night was motivated by terrorism.

An army chaplain in his 50s was stabbed a number of times at Renmore Barracks at 10:45pm.

Defence Forces members fired a number of warning shots, and a teenage boy was restrained and subsequently arrested by Gardaí.

Fr. Paul Murphy is being treated at University Hospital Galway for non-life threatening injuries, while the teenager remains in custody.

Fr. Murphy is understood to be a native of Waterford.

Gardaí are reassuring the public that, at this time, the incident is not believed to be part of a wider conspiracy.