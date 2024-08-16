An Garda Síochána continue to investigate all the circumstances of the incident.



The Special Detective Unit of An Garda Síochána is involved in this investigation.

One line of enquiry is to establish if this attack had a terrorism motivation.

The suspect remains in detention and is being questioned in a Garda station in the North Western region. Their period of detection has recently been extended.

An Garda Síochána wishes to reassure the public that at this time it is not believed this incident is part of a wider conspiracy.

A thorough investigation is underway and all relevant Bureaux have been engaged and are active in progressing this investigation.

The Garda Commissioner has spoken to the Defence Forces Chief of Staff and wishes the injured Defence Forces member a full and speedy recovery.