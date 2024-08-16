Both the Tanaiste and Bishop of Galway, Kilmacduagh & Kilfenora, have condemed the attack on an army chaplain at Renmore Barracks yesterday.

In a statement. Michael Martin said;

I condemn the violent attack at Renmore Barracks last night.

I commend the members of the Defence Forces on duty at the time, whose intervention was critical.

Our thoughts are with the Defence Forces member injured in the attack.

Meanwhile Bishop Michael Duignan said;

News of the assault on a Catholic priest, who is presently serving as Chaplain to the Irish Defence forces in Galway, is deeply shocking and upsetting.

I pray for the injured man, asking God that he would make a full recovery. I pray too for his family, for his army colleagues and for the medical personnel who are tending to his injuries at this time.