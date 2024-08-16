Pride of Place judging for the 2024 IPB Pride of Place Competition in Mayo took place on the 7th and 8th of August.

IPB Pride of Place Competition in association with Co-operation Ireland, is an all-island competition organised by Co-operation Ireland and the Local Authorities. The purpose of the competition is to acknowledge the work being done every day by communities all over the island of Ireland.

Mayo County Council nominated three groups for Pride of Place 2024.

The Groups are:

Inisturk Island Category 11 – Community Tourism Initiative

Louisburgh Community Category 4 – Population 2,000 to 5,000

Ballina Karen Community Garden Category 9 – Inclusive Communities

Judges Declan Nelson and Katrina Murphy received a warm welcome in Louisburgh on the 7th August

Judges were also scheduled to visit Inisturk, however bad weather warnings forced this visit to be postponed until September.

Mayo’s second visit was to the Ballina Karen Community Green Garden on the 8th August. Judges on the day were Katrina Murphy and Tom Dowling.