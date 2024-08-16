Gardaí arrested a driver in Mayo this week who was discovered to not only be disqualified from driving but was also under the influence.

While on patrol on the N17 on Thursday (yesterday), Gardaí discovered a car that was driving in the hard shoulder on the stretch of road near to Kilkelly with what appeared to be a flat tyre.

Upon closer inspection, Gardaí discovered that the front right tyre on the vehicle was flat and another was dangerously below the minimum thread depth.

The driver was pulled over by Gardaí, who later found out that he had been disqualified from driving.

The driver also failed a roadside drug test and was positive for cocaine.

He was arrested and the car was seized.