An army chaplain has been left seriously injured after a stabbing at a barracks in Galway.

Gardaí are investigating the assault which occurred at Renmore Army Barracks on Thursday.

Gardaí, including members of the Garda Armed Support Unit, responded to the incident at approximately 10.45pm.

A man (50s) received a number of stab wounds during the incident. He was taken to University Hospital Galway for treatment of injuries that are serious but not life-threatening.

A male youth (teens) was restrained by members of the Defence Forces and arrested by Gardaí at the scene.

The male youth is currently detained at a Garda Station in the North Western Region.

The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination will be carried out today by the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit.

Investigations ongoing.