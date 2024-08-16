This year’s Best Dressed winner at the 2024 RDS Dublin Horse Show is Lorraine Ryan Kelly from Galway, who walked away with a €10,000 cash prize from 1664 Blanc.

Lorraine wore a hat by Caitriona King, a bronze lace bouse by Julie Caufield, black trousers by No Name Style, black shoes and a black hand bag with gold detailing which she borrowed from her mum.

Speaking about the win, she said “I am absolutely delighted, over the moon. I nearly had second thoughts about entering when I saw the queue but I’m so thrilled I decided to take part in this special day!”

Judges Bairbre Power and Clémentine MacNeice said of the winning look, “It was a touch of class. Before Lorraine walked up the steps, we knew she was the winner. There was no doubt. It’s like when you fall in love - when you know, you know!”

Over 300 people took to the Best Dressed stage and shared their look with MC Laura Woods and the two judges. Many availed of a makeup touch-up by makeup artists from Irish beauty brand KASH Beauty. Sustainability dominated the stage with hats created from recycled straws and outfits either upcycled or borrowed from rental stores or cherished vintage pieces passed down through generations.