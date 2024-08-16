A Mayo man has been listed on the Top 30, under 30, Environmental Educators in the World.

Claremorris native, 27 years old Luke Gibbons has been selected by the North American Association for Environmental Education,

A total of 234 nominees from across the globe were nominated and Luke is the only person from an EU member state selected.

He is a PhD candidate and Irish Research Council Scholar at Trinity College Dublin and a former Fulbright Scholar at Harvard Law School researching Climate Risks committed to creating a sustainable and equitable future.

Luke has been working with former US Vice President Al Gore over recent weeks on climate risks and with former President of Ireland Mary Robinson under Climate Leadership. He is also interested in politics and creating a sustainable future.

Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley congratulated Luke on his international accolade…