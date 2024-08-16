Cannonball, the supercar spectacle, is set to roll on September 6-8th with proceeds in aid of The Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation. It’s fuelled by milesPLUS from Circle K, and is the largest organised road trip in Europe featuring Ferrari, Lamborghini and McLaren, Porsche, Aston Martin, and Maserati cars.

It has already raised €1.6 million for Irish charities to date and it’s a widely-anticipated free family event for spectators.

On Thursday September 5th the Cannonball crew will roll into Johnstown Estate Enfield. Drivers are due to start arriving from 6pm. The brand-new Lamborghini Revoulto will be unveiled in Ireland for the very first time in the brand-new Conference Centre, as helicopters circle overhead.

On Friday September 6th at 10am, the gleaming convoy will depart Johnstown Estate and will blaze a trail to Kilkenny for a lunch stop at the Lyrath Estate Hotel. The cars will fuel up at 4pm at Circle K Gorey M11 and then on to the first finish line on Wexford Quay Front on Friday evening at 6.30pm where the cars will be on display.

On Saturday September 7th the convoy will leave Wexford at 10am and arrive at Circle K M9 Service area in Kilcullen at 11am to fuel up and then travel to Powerscourt Hotel Resort in Enniskerry for Lunch at 1pm. The Saturday finish line for Cannonball 2024 is at Salthill Co Galway at 6pm where the drivers will have their second overnight pitstop.

On Sunday September 8th the supercars will leave Galway at 11am and then fuel up at Circle K M6 Athlone at noon before taking lunch in Mohill Co Leitrim at Lough Rynn Castle Estate at 1pm. The big dramatic final finish line for Cannonball 2024 is in Trim Co Meath at 5pm which will be a spectacular show.