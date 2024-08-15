Downpatrick Head on the north Mayo coast has come 5th from the top in a new study of Ireland's most popular tourist destinations based on 'excellent' Tripadvisor reviews.

The study named the Kilkee Cliff Walk in Co. Clare the best-rated place, with 92% of its reviews being ‘excellent’.

Regarding Downpatrick Head, the study noted: “The cliff area offers scenic views of the Atlantic Ocean and has a five-star rating, with 86% of reviews being 'excellent'. The coastal beauty is situated in Co. Mayo and is named after St. Patrick, who founded a church, now a ruins, on the small peninsula.”

The study, conducted by sports betting and casino site Tonybet, looked at the percentage of 'excellent' reviews compared to the total number of reviews on Tripadvisor for top Irish destinations. The destinations with the highest portion of 'excellent' reviews were then ranked top to bottom. Only places with 100 reviews or more were considered.