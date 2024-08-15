Uisce Éireann is advising customers in Dunmore, Co Galway that further water restrictions are necessary in order to conserve supply.

Customers in Dunmore and the surrounding areas may experience further intermittent disruption to their water supply over the next 24 hours.

Due to mechanical failures at the Dunmore (Gortgarrow Springs) Water Treatment Plant, some areas of the supply may experience water outages over the next 24 hours.

This may impact on customers in Dunmore, Garrafrauns and Clonberne, including Boyounagh Ballyedmund Group Water Scheme and the Knocmascahill Group Water Scheme.

Restrictions will be in place from lunchtime today (Thursday, 15 August) until tomorrow morning (Friday, 16 August) in order to allow reservoir levels to fully recover.

Uisce Éireann is asking customers in the area to conserve water, where possible.

The customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact the utility company on X @IWCare with any queries.