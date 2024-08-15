From September 1st, changes to EU regulation will see the re-introduction of temporary liquid restrictions at airports in the EU - including at Ireland West Airport in Knock.

In compliance with the new European Commission directive for EU airports, passengers will not be permitted to carry liquids, aerosols and gels in containers greater than 100ml in their cabin baggage through security at the airport.

All liquid, aerosol and gels must be stored in containers of 100ml or less and stored in clear transparent bags and taken out of your cabin baggage before going through security.

Electronics are not affected by the change at Ireland West Airport and can remain in cabin baggage at security.

Donal Healy, Head of Communications at IWAK told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan that in short, things are temporarily reverting to the way they used to be....