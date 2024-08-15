The latest quarterly JNLR Radio Listenership survey has been published today with Midwest Radio consolidating its position as the most listened

local radio station in the country.

Midwest recorded a Yesterday Listened figure of 57.2% which is the highest recorded figure in the entire country and its Market Share remains at 52.2%

Paul Claffey – Managing Director of Midwest Radio – said that the results continued to prove both the importance and relevance of local radio and that Midwest Radio continues to be the first choice for radio listeners in its delivery of news and current affairs, sport, farming, the arts and an array of light entertainment programmes.

Mr Claffey said that the station owes its success to the tireless work of its staff, the support of the Board of Directors and local businesses who support the station financially. He also expressed his thanks to the listeners for continuing to make Midwest Radio the number 1 station in the country.

Midwest Radio Station Manager Tommy Marren has also been giving his reaction to todays results…