From next Monday (19th Aug) Mayo University Hospital is advising all patients, staff and visitors that it will be intensifying its efforts to ensure the outside as well as the inside of the hospital’s grounds is a Smoke Free Campus.

The focus is on a healthy environment and that is one of a smoke and vape-free campus.

In the interest of the health and wellbeing of both the hospital community and the wider Mayo population, the hospital is applying a zero tolerance approach to smoking on hospital grounds and is seeking the support of the local community to achieve this.

In exceptional circumstances, an exception to the policy may be granted to a patient or family member and a designated de-escalation area has been identified for this reason primarily,

in accordance with the HSE Tobacco Free Campus Policy.

New signage has been erected across the grounds of the hospital, and there will be information / support stands in the foyer of the hospital from next week highlighting the negative impacts of smoking on health and promoting the benefits of smoking cessations.

Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley has been talking to both Catherine Donohoe, Hospital Manager and Respiratory Doctor at MUH, Domnic Doyle about the re-energised campaign to ensure MUH campus is both a smoke and vape free location and the positive health implications for everyone as a result…