A Claremorris native has been listed on the Top 30 under 30 Environmental educators in the world.

27 year old Luke Gibbons has been selected by the North American Association for Environmental Education (NAAEE).

In a post on social media, he says there was a total of 234 nominees from across the globe and is the only person from an EU member state selected.

Luke is a PhD Candidate and Irish Research Council Scholar at Trinity College Dublin and a Former Fulbright Scholar at Harvard Law School researching Climate Risks committed to creating a sustainable and equitable future.

He holds a First- Class Law Degree with a Gold Medal from Trinity College Dublin and a BCL Masters in Law from the University of Oxford where he graduated as the Honoré Scholar in Law.