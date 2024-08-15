€150,000 in funding has been awarded to Belleek Woods Ballina.

The monies will be used for the rejuvenating of ponds at Belleek Woods.

That's according to Minister Dara Calleary.

He says this is a funding partnership between Coillte and Department of Rural and Community Development and is a testament to the dedication of many people who are working to maintain and grow our beloved Belleek.

Figures also released today show that just under 87000 people visited and used Belleek in 2023.

Minister Calleary told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan that funding like this is vital to maintain the woods for locals and tourists alike....