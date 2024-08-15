People are being encouraged to check their eligibility for this year's Fuel Allowance, following the expansion of the scheme this year.

Those who previously spent periods on a Community Employment, Tús or Rural Social Scheme may now be eligible for the payment.

That's according to Fine Gael councillor Alma Gallagher.

The expansion of the payment was announced by Fine Gael Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys.

The Fuel Allowance scheme is a means tested payment to assist pensioners and other long-term social welfare recipients with their winter heating costs.

Councillor Gallagher has been giving more details on the expansion to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....