The Irish health system is relying on international doctors to function.



A quarter of doctors registered here studied abroad according to a new study.



This Medical Workfource Intelligence Report looked at the life and profile of doctors active in Ireland last year.



53 per cent were male and 47 per cent were female but more women work as GPs.



While a third of GPs are close to retirement age.



The research also found a quarter of doctors obtained their qualification outside of Ireland with Pakistan and Sudan the main countries.



The President of the Medical Council says it shows Ireland has a high reliance on international medical graduates so it's important Ireland remains an attractive place to live and work.



Dr Suzanne Crowe says doctors leave Ireland for numerous reasons including the quality of training and poor working conditions.