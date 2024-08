The Road Safety Authority is being criticised for being too car focused in its new campaign.



The RSA has teamed up with Live Nation to launch the "Lose Your Licence, Lose Your Independence" scheme ahead of this weekend's Electric Picnic.



They are asking festival goers to drive safely when getting to and from the site in Stradbally.



Galway TD Ciaran Cannon says the public transport routes to the festival should have been promoted far more: